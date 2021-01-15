Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F)’s (HEN3) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HEN3. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €91.20 ($107.29).

FRA HEN3 opened at €89.30 ($105.06) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The business’s 50-day moving average is €90.25 and its 200 day moving average is €88.08.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

