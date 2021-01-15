Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

HEPA opened at $2.34 on Monday. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $21.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.18). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert T. Foster purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Also, Director Peter Wijngaard purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 61,500 shares of company stock worth $104,910 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hepion Pharmaceuticals (HEPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.