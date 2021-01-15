HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) were up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 139,190 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 116,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HighPeak Energy stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.07% of HighPeak Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its primary assets are located in Howard County of the Midland Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

