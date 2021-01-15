Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Highwoods Properties in a report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.22.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $40.17 on Thursday. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at about $2,236,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 23.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,092,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

