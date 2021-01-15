Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLT. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 322.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,604,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,460 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 69.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,128 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $81,373,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,720.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 942,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,394,000 after purchasing an additional 890,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.15.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLT opened at $112.11 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $116.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.30 million. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The business’s revenue was down 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

