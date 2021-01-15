HOMIHELP Trading Down 9.4% Over Last Week (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 15th. In the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. HOMIHELP has a market cap of $2.27 million and $50,157.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOMIHELP token can currently be bought for about $1.98 or 0.00005192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00036891 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00108177 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00064229 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00236224 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00057533 BTC.

HOMIHELP Token Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

HOMIHELP Token Trading

HOMIHELP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOMIHELP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

