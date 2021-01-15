Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform which is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HOOK. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Hookipa Pharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Shares of HOOK stock opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. Hookipa Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $239.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 232.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 381.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

