Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional reduced its holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 71,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ HBNC opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.29. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.47 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $82,897.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.