Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.64

Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.64 and traded as high as $13.44. Howard Bancorp shares last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 19,914 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HBMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.08 million, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Howard Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 96,153 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Howard Bancorp by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 53.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 17,101 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Howard Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 150.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

