Huntington National Bank Acquires 200 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Generac were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,458,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Generac by 546.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 250,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after acquiring an additional 212,132 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Generac by 6,984.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 205,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,783,000 after acquiring an additional 202,549 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,796,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Generac by 18.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,159,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,526,000 after acquiring an additional 179,357 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNRC opened at $253.06 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $263.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.82.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The firm had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNRC. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,999,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,254. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

