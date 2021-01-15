Huntington National Bank Buys 53 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,957,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,596 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 1,416.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $441,283,000 after buying an additional 1,880,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Teladoc Health by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,503,996 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $329,736,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Teladoc Health by 5.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,101,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $241,579,000 after buying an additional 57,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 936.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,033,059 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $228,885,000 after buying an additional 933,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDOC. Stephens downgraded Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Truist decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.13.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $225.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.78. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.15 and a 12-month high of $253.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.20 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $501,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $316,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $277,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,423 shares of company stock worth $14,323,047. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

