Huntington National Bank Has $132,000 Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW stock opened at $78.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.91. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $96.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LW shares. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

