Huntington National Bank Has $255,000 Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 132.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 890,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,490,000 after purchasing an additional 507,023 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,087.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 456,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,321,000 after buying an additional 417,814 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,387,000 after buying an additional 390,555 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1,862.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 249,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,609,000 after purchasing an additional 236,519 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $153.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.38. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $154.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.84.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $65,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,829.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

