Huntington National Bank Sells 174 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 971 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1,482.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total value of $942,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 2,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $215,761.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,497 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock opened at $99.69 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $109.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.17.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

