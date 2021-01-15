Huntington National Bank Sells 28,369 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 82.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28,369 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in L Brands were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 578.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on L Brands from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on L Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. L Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $48.29. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.67, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.29.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Equities analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

