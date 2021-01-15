Huntington National Bank Sells 59 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 526 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 86.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 30.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 32,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 25.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at $25,245,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on URI. Morgan Stanley downgraded United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays cut United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.22.

URI stock opened at $260.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.97. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $267.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

