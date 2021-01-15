Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hyliion Holdings Corp. provides electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicle. The company’s solutions utilize its proprietary battery systems, control software and data analytics combined with fully integrated electric motors and power electronics, to produce electrified powertrain systems. Hyliion Holdings Corp., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HYLN. Barclays started coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

HYLN stock opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90. Hyliion has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.66.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.36). As a group, research analysts predict that Hyliion will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cedar Park, Texas.

