Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €14.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) received a €14.00 ($16.47) target price from equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IBE. Morgan Stanley set a €11.30 ($13.29) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iberdrola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €11.73 ($13.79).

Iberdrola has a 12-month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 12-month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

