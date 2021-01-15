Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its target price raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.02% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ICHR. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Ichor in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ichor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Ichor stock opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $949.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 2.33. Ichor has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $41.17.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $227.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.45 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ichor will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 44,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $1,229,627.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 65,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,239.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,418.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 27,378 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Ichor by 409.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 38,095 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Ichor by 156.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor during the third quarter worth $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

