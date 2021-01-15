IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 4,135 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 46.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

NYSE:SRE opened at $122.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.45. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

SRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.14.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.