IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 9,582 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,724 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 136.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $969,892,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666,647 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in eBay by 280.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $506,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160,659 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in eBay by 127.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,610,509 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $240,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,235 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 2,721.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,143,648 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $111,684,000 after buying an additional 2,067,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth $103,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $55.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average of $53.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $266,749.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,454.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $237,142.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,052 shares of company stock valued at $654,339. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.64.

eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

