IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 40,880 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 294,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,880 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.2% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $37,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,017 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.7% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 103,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,691 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 189,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,042,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 79,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,165,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $141.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.99 and a 200-day moving average of $106.88. The company has a market capitalization of $430.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $142.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

