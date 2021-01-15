IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 4,534 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 104.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRU opened at $83.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $97.24. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.38.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

