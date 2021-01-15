IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 51,982 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 375,416 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,982 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on F shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of F opened at $10.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.25, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $34.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

