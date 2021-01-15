IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. FMR LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,694,000 after buying an additional 522,569 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2,483.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,171,000 after buying an additional 279,854 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,910,000 after buying an additional 197,819 shares during the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $22,565,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 61.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 304,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,626,000 after purchasing an additional 115,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $223.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $240.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.38.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

