IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 72.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,604,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,342,000 after buying an additional 1,096,014 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 210.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 839,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,392,000 after buying an additional 568,835 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,675,000 after acquiring an additional 509,205 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 200.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,345,000 after acquiring an additional 506,437 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 128.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 774,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,681,000 after purchasing an additional 435,435 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUM stock opened at $107.78 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.69.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on YUM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.44.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $464,648.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,553,370.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at $345,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,561. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

