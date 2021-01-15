IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 54.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 44.7% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cintas by 54.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $327.14 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $369.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $351.12 and its 200-day moving average is $328.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

