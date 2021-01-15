IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.38 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock opened at $291.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.93. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $293.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.21.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $859,222.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,114.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer A. Parmentier sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $736,678.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,941. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,161,621 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

