iHuman (NYSE:IH) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.99 and last traded at $18.80. 111,714 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 73,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

Separately, National Securities started coverage on shares of iHuman in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.10 price target for the company.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95.

iHuman (NYSE:IH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.11 million during the quarter.

About iHuman (NYSE:IH)

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English World, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

