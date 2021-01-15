Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.86.

IMUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Immunic in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Get Immunic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IMUX opened at $18.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02. Immunic has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The company has a market cap of $373.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.21.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts expect that Immunic will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Immunic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,663,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Immunic by 303.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immunic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.