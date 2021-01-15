Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 78.8% from the December 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IMPUY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Renaissance Capital upgraded Impala Platinum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impala Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of IMPUY remained flat at $$14.17 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 52,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,916. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21. Impala Platinum has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.98.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as chrome and nickel ores. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

