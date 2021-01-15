Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Sells $500,000.00 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,661,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 9,359 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $419,470.38.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 2,280 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $102,600.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $56.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -37.85 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.66. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $58.50.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the third quarter valued at about $8,912,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Impinj by 55.0% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 776,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after acquiring an additional 275,218 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Impinj by 46.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 515,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 163,869 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Impinj by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after buying an additional 147,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Impinj by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 148,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 53,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

