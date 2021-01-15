Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) versus Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Head to Head Comparison

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) and Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Inari Medical and Insulet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inari Medical N/A N/A N/A Insulet 2.20% 10.96% 1.81%

17.8% of Inari Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Insulet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inari Medical and Insulet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inari Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Insulet $738.20 million 25.38 $11.60 million $0.19 1,495.47

Insulet has higher revenue and earnings than Inari Medical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Inari Medical and Insulet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inari Medical 0 1 5 0 2.83 Insulet 1 12 7 0 2.30

Inari Medical currently has a consensus target price of $79.17, suggesting a potential downside of 14.81%. Insulet has a consensus target price of $240.50, suggesting a potential downside of 15.36%. Given Inari Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Inari Medical is more favorable than Insulet.

Summary

Insulet beats Inari Medical on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager. The company sells its products primarily through independent distributors and pharmacy channels, as well as directly in the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

