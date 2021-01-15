Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) Given a €38.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €38.00 ($44.71) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IFXA. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €28.61 ($33.66).

Get Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) alerts:

Infineon Technologies AG has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.