Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IFJPY. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Informa to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, November 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Informa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Informa stock opened at $14.94 on Monday. Informa has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.19.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

