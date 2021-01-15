ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ING Groep has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of ING opened at $9.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.22. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $11.87. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. Analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 18,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 19,896 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 126,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 14,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

