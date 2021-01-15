(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INGA. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.88) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.20 ($12.00) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.90 ($10.47) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.70 ($12.59) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €8.40 ($9.88) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. (INGA) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €9.15 ($10.77).

(INGA) has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

