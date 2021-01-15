INLOCK One Day Volume Reaches $3,050.00 (ILK)

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded 35.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. INLOCK has a total market cap of $5.89 million and approximately $3,050.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, INLOCK has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One INLOCK coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.21 or 0.00385311 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00037716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,579.36 or 0.04078562 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00013496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012989 BTC.

INLOCK Coin Profile

INLOCK (ILK) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,338,118,872 coins. INLOCK’s official website is inlock.io . The official message board for INLOCK is inlock.io/blog . The Reddit community for INLOCK is https://reddit.com/r/INLOCK and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Inlock is a blockchain-based lending ecosystem that enables cryptocurrency users to manage short-term liquidity issues by taking a loan tieing their existing cryptocurrencies as collateral. The Inlock platform is the intermediary to record the transactions between the two parties that establish a link. Lenders offer a loan in the platform, and their risk is similar to a bank deposit due to his collateral can be swapped to fiat. On the other side, a borrower is able to set his conditions in the Inlock ecosystem such as amount, duration without taking a fixed rate fluctuation for exchange. ILK the utility Ethereum-based token (ERC20) for the Inlock platform. The ILK token is a payment method in the ecosystem and a contract generator. “

Buying and Selling INLOCK

INLOCK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INLOCK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INLOCK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

