Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) PT Raised to C$32.00 at CIBC

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.42% from the stock’s previous close.

INE has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.25 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$24.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) stock opened at C$30.07 on Wednesday. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$13.97 and a 1-year high of C$32.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion and a PE ratio of -50.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.99.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$162.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$155.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

