Insider Buying: Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) Director Purchases 250,000 Shares of Stock

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) Director Richard N. Barton bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00.

Shares of AGCB stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $14.01.

About Altimeter Growth Corp. 2

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

