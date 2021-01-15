Insider Buying: Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) Director Purchases 250,000 Shares of Stock

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) Director Richard N. Barton bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00.
Shares of AGCB stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $14.01.
About Altimeter Growth Corp. 2
