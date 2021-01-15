Insider Buying: Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GR1T.L) (LON:GR1T) Insider Purchases 41,013 Shares of Stock

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GR1T.L) (LON:GR1T) insider David Love purchased 41,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £20,096.37 ($26,256.04).

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GR1T.L) stock opened at GBX 48 ($0.63) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.25. Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 68 ($0.89). The company has a market capitalization of £146.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 47.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 24.34.

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GR1T.L) Company Profile

Grit is listed on the London Stock Exchange main market (LSE: GR1T), the Johannesburg Stock Exchange main board (JSE: GTR) and the Stock Exchange of Mauritius Ltd official market (SEM: DEL.N0000). Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is a leading pan-African real estate company focused on investing in and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa).

