Insider Buying: Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) (LON:MGGT) Insider Buys £151.30 in Stock

Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) (LON:MGGT) insider Tony Wood bought 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 445 ($5.81) per share, for a total transaction of £151.30 ($197.67).

Tony Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 10th, Tony Wood bought 36 shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 416 ($5.44) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($195.66).

Shares of LON MGGT opened at GBX 427.70 ($5.59) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00. Meggitt PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 196.15 ($2.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 701 ($9.16). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 443.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 335.53. The company has a market capitalization of £3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.60.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 344.67 ($4.50).

Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

