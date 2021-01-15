Insider Buying: PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX) Director Acquires C$13,050.00 in Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX) Director Lawrence M. Hibbard purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.61 per share, with a total value of C$13,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,500 shares in the company, valued at C$186,615.

Lawrence M. Hibbard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 30th, Lawrence M. Hibbard bought 5,000 shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.53 per share, with a total value of C$12,650.00.

Shares of TSE PHX opened at C$2.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$137.65 million and a PE ratio of -13.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.63. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.51 and a 52-week high of C$2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.14.

PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$39.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$34.45 million. Analysts predict that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

About PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO)

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

