Insider Buying: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Director Buys 640 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 640 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.53 per share, with a total value of $32,339.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,089.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 640 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $29,216.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $55.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a PE ratio of -21.99. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.98.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.02 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPT. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Sprout Social by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 29,238 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 200.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 119,076 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 118.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2,861.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,314 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

