Insider Selling: AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director Sells 29,793 Shares of Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $1,159,245.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,587,034.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:AIR opened at $39.71 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -66.18 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.85.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.42 million. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIR. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 210.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 314,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 212,885 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 362.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 231,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 181,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 85,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,536,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 13,915.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AIR shares. Truist boosted their target price on AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

