Insider Selling: Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) Director Sells 90,000 Shares of Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Director Sean Boyd sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.74, for a total transaction of C$8,076,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,078,851.70.

TSE AEM opened at C$88.35 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of C$43.25 and a 52 week high of C$117.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$90.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$98.63.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 0.6589269 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$95.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$117.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.