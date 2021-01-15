Insider Selling: Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CEO Sells 26,935 Shares of Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $1,427,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

James Grant Conroy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boot Barn alerts:

On Wednesday, January 6th, James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,212,075.00.

BOOT opened at $56.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.00. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,981,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,905,000 after purchasing an additional 965,164 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,715.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 311,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 294,539 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,155,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after acquiring an additional 82,040 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BOOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, 140166 upgraded Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.54.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.