Insider Selling: Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CFO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average is $22.11. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $231.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,275,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 18,088 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,094,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

