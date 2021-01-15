Insider Selling: Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $1,186,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $81.30 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $84.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.30 and a 200-day moving average of $55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Longbow Research upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

