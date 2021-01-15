Insider Selling: Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) COO Sells 406 Shares of Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $50,145.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,392,564.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MAA opened at $129.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

MAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.3% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.